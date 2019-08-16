Aug. 15
Carla A. Harding, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990
Pamela L. Jerauld, 53, of Twin Falls was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.
Wesley J. Krantz, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Turner Gas for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Eduardo M. Quesada, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
