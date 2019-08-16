{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 15

Carla A. Harding, 47, of Elko was arrested at Elko City Park on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990

------

Pamela L. Jerauld, 53, of Twin Falls was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for fugitive felon from another state.

------

Wesley J. Krantz, 23, of Carlin was arrested at Turner Gas for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

------

Eduardo M. Quesada, 27, of Elko was arrested at 1740 Mountain City Highway for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

