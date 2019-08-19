{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 17

Miguel A. Gonzalez, 20, of West Wendover was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,000

Shariah S. Helstrom, 22, of Elko was arrested at 1340 Midnight Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Enrique D. Hernandez, 36, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for coercion with force or threat of force, child abuse or neglect, domestic battery, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $13,605

Michael R. Hines, 36, of Elko was arrested at 398 Hot Springs Road for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Victor D. Jackson, 26, of Elko was arrested at Castle Rock and Gentry Place on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,695

Sherry L. Niemann-McCusker, 61, of Draper, Utah was arrested at Wendover Boulevard and Pueblo for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

