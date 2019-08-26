{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 25

Keith T. Dean, 47, of Carlin was arrested at Turner Gas for resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and reckless driving. Bail: $3,170

------

Robert Martinez, 43, of Oakland, California was arrested on Interstate 80 on log book violation, a tire violation, and a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $462

------

Shane C. Rudy, 57, of Salt Lake City was arrested at McDonald’s for felony possession of a controlled substance, selling a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,480

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

