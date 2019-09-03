Aug. 31
Larry J. Balliger, 61, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 300 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony possession to sell a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,740
------
Kristi Cook, 35, of Menan, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Andrew J. Heller, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Christian A. Jacques, 19, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to dim headlamps, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in a premises where sold, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,610
------
Alexis Jimenez, 19, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Idaho streets for driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $1,610
------
Roger K. Nuttall, 59, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on seven bench warrants. Bail: $5,800
------
Dwayne P. Parker Sr., 30, of Henderson was arrested on Progressive Drive for second-offense domestic battery. Bail: $5,140
------
Jamie L. Penola, 35, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Railroad St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,055
------
Dexter K. Rockwell, 29, of Elko was arrested at 571 Idaho St. for driving under the influence and inattentive driving. Bail: $1,290
------
Semaj Ross, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Mountain City Chevron station for burglary and resisting a public officer. Bail: $21,140
------
Raphael Smith, 30, of Laplace, Louisiana was arrested at 10th and Silver streets for driving under the influence; two counts of open container of alcohol in vehicle; speeding 1-10 mph over limit; displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $3,335
------
Shannon S. Vance, 44, of Carlin was arrested at 14th and Fir streets in Carlin for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
------
Jose L. Venegas, 31, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of the parking corridor for driving wrong way on a one-way road; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,870
