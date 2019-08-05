Aug. 2
Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 500 West Oak Street for robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $58,140
-----
Dalton D. Jensen, 25, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255
-----
Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 500 West Oak St. American Inn for violation of probation, using a credit or debit card without consent, and obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,000
-----
Robert M. Schneider, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker seven for driving under the influence and driver failing to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,255
-----
Jeffery P. Shiftlet, 37, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $45,000
-----
Michelle South, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80, mile marker 409 for grand larceny of an automobile, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and petty larceny. Bail: $20,900
