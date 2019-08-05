{{featured_button_text}}
Elko police patch

Aug. 2

Darian M. Hoover, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at 500 West Oak Street for robbery, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, obtaining a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, and using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $58,140

-----

Dalton D. Jensen, 25, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $1,255

-----

Alex M. Knudson, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 500 West Oak St. American Inn for violation of probation, using a credit or debit card without consent, and obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent. Bail: $10,000

-----

Robert M. Schneider, 39, of Spring Creek was arrested on State Route 227 mile marker seven for driving under the influence and driver failing to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,255

-----

Jeffery P. Shiftlet, 37, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for domestic battery by strangulation and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $45,000

-----

Michelle South, 32, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80, mile marker 409 for grand larceny of an automobile, driving with a suspended license, making a false statement to obstruct a public officer and petty larceny. Bail: $20,900

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments