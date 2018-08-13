Aug. 10
Leslie L. Hernandez, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,780
Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 28, of Reno was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $411,280
Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail for contempt of court. No bail
Roger K. Nuttall, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Albertson’s parking lot for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Sara A. Smith, 37, of Carlin was arrested at 821 Cedar St. for two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
William M. Templeton, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s for bottle in corridor, battery on a protected person, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,755
Ferron K. Valdez, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and one count of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $18,460
