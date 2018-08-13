Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aug. 10

Leslie L. Hernandez, 27, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for use or possession of drug paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $1,780

Brianna R. Highland-Luna, 28, of Reno was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, three counts of possession with intent to sell a controlled substance, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $411,280

Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested at Elko County Jail for contempt of court. No bail

Roger K. Nuttall, 58, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Albertson’s parking lot for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Sara A. Smith, 37, of Carlin was arrested at 821 Cedar St. for two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

William M. Templeton, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Stockmen’s for bottle in corridor, battery on a protected person, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,755

Ferron K. Valdez, 39, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and one count of failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $18,460

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

