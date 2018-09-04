Aug. 31
Andrew D. Davis, 28, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Maverik for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
Savannah A. Hamre, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
John A. Moore, 60, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Lorenzo P. Urenda, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Railroad streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355
