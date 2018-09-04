Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 31

Andrew D. Davis, 28, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Jeffrey A. Gonzales, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Spring Creek Maverik for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Savannah A. Hamre, 25, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

John A. Moore, 60, of Elko was arrested at 10th and Chestnut for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Lorenzo P. Urenda, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Sixth and Railroad streets for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

