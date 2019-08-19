Aug. 18
Anthony S. Alexander, 21, of Wells was arrested at 1741 Mountain View Drive for domestic battery and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: 5,640
------
Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
------
Jarrett T. Beckner, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Shelby L. Downs, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Corral Lane for driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,500
------
Lori N. Faircloth, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 365 Lakeport Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Correen Trujillo, 43, of Pleasant View, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.