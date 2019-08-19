{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 18

Anthony S. Alexander, 21, of Wells was arrested at 1741 Mountain View Drive for domestic battery and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: 5,640

Fred Banuelos, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Jarrett T. Beckner, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Argent Avenue and Noddle Lane for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Shelby L. Downs, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Corral Lane for driving under the influence, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,500

Lori N. Faircloth, 38, of Spring Creek was arrested at 365 Lakeport Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Correen Trujillo, 43, of Pleasant View, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay casino for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

