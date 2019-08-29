{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 28

Eugene B. Gomez II, 40, of Carlin was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of domestic violence emergency protective order and stalking. Bail: $2,280

Kody M. Holland, 30, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail.

Halen B. McCracken, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 517 13th Street in Carlin for failure to register as a sex offender. Bail: $5,000

Billy D. Roedel, 32, of Reno was arrested at 665 Bullion Road #16 for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615

Deborah A. Shields, 59, of Salt Lake City was arrested on State Route 225 at mile marker 24 for driving under the influence, driver failing to obey traffic control device, headlamps not illuminated when required and tail lamp violation. Bail: $2,065

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

