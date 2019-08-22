Aug. 21
Jennifer L. Gale, 35, of Pahrump was arrested at Cee Gee’s parking lot for felony theft, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $15,640
———
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
———
Javier A. Gonzalez-Esquivel, 33, of Carlin was arrested at Cee Gee’s parking lot for felony theft, possession of burglary tools, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on an immigration hold.
———
Lawrence C. Milton, 64, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driver failure to obey traffic control device, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,835
———
Dustin Nelson, 31, of Brigham City, Utah was arrested in Montello on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
———
Tyler J. Neumann, 28, of Elko was arrested on Brookwood Drive for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence.
———
Pavel N. Prokoshev, 37, of Boise was arrested at Elko East Mini Storage for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and assault on a protected person by a prisoner. Bail: $15,195
———
Tonya M. Roland, 49, of Herriman, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail for two counts of employer failure to provide industrial insurance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.