Aug. 14
Richard W. Bird Jr., 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $950
William P. Lose, 41, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, robbery enhanced with deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $555,000
