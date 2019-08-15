{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 14

Richard W. Bird Jr., 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $950

------

William P. Lose, 41, of Taylorsville, Utah was arrested at the Salt Lake County Jail for attempted murder with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, robbery enhanced with deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, and destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $555,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

