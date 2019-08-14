Aug. 13
Adell C. Cobbin, 39, of Denver was arrested at the Golden Gate in Wells for possessing, receiving or transferring stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000
Andrew N. Villicana, 24, of Elko was arrested at 610 S. 12th St. for taking or possessing a vehicle without the owner’s consent, domestic battery, and two counts of intimidating public officers or others with threat of force. Bail: $15,640
Steven Depinto, 60, of Carpinteria, California was arrested at Pueblo and Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,050
