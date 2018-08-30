Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police Log
Bobb J. Cory, 32, of Wells was arrested at the Elko County Jail for battery on a protected person. Bail: $2,500

Janyce D. Ricci, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $770

Joice K. Romaine, 26, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 at mile marker 353 on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Benjamin M. Wulfenstein, 42, of Elko was arrested at West Silver Street on a federal warrant for possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; possession of a controlled substance; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and for being a fugitive or felon from another state. Bail: $6,200

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

