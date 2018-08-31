Aug. 30
Nathan T. Burnham, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $10,000
Daniel J. Jacobsen, 21, of Elko was arrested on Pleasant Valley Drive for parole violation. No bail
Samantha C. Noel-McLean, 30, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault with a deadly weapon and drawing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner. Bail: $22,500.
DV Shaw, 39, of Elko was arrested at East Jennings Way and Interstate 80 for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
Andrew W. Triste, 24, of Elko was arrested at Walmart and Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,300
