Aug. 4
Megan Blackmon, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 1225 West Wendover Blvd in West Wendover for possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of using or possessing drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,000
-----
Jonathan D. Garrett, 51, of Elko was arrested a quarter of a mile south of the Midas Bar for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
-----
Talon S. Jones, 27, of Reno was arrested at 2341 Indian View Heights on two BIA/tribal charges. Bail: $1,250
-----
Kyle T. Lee, 32, of Fruitland, New Mexico was arrested on State Route 278 at Elko for driving under the influence, open container, driver failing to obey traffic control, resisting a public officer, driving with a suspended license and NCJIS detainer. Bail: $5,505
-----
Michael R. Olsen, 38, of Elko was arrested at South 6th and Wilson streets for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person and changing or obliterating the serial number of a gun. Bail: $25,000
-----
Jerardo Orozco, 28, of Elko was arrested at Chris and Argent avenues for embezzlement more than $3,500 and taking or possessing a vehicle without owner’s consent. Bail: $10,000
-----
Erika J. Porter, 38, of Richmond, Virginia was arrested on Interstate 80, mile marker 376 for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title, open alcohol container, disturbing the peace, making a false statement to obstruct a police officer, battery on a protected person, using or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $12,845
-----
Kaitlyn S. Stanfill, 18, of Elko was arrested at the Bourbon Street Casino for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $275
