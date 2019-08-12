Aug. 9
Jamie C. Blair, 38, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested on a felony warrant for embezzlement. Bail: $20,000
Todd E. Dale, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 420 Spring Valley Parkway for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, resisting a public officer, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and disturbing the peace. Bail: $5,420
Todd E. Dale, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 420 Spring Valley Parkway for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
Jesse R. Danielsson, 27, of Kaysville, Utah was arrested on a felony warrant for burglary and intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $25,000
Darla D. Dubrutz, 63, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Maverik parking lot for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Crystal L. Gilliland, 40, of Elko was arrested at 3600 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,780
Brian A. Penola, 35, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for driver disobeying a peace officer endangering other persons or property, speeding 31-40 mph over the limit, reckless driving, six counts of failure to obey traffic control device, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, operating an unregistered vehicle, driving without a driver’s license, motorcycle tail lamp violation, no proof of insurance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $28,040.
Brian A. Penola, 35, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $950
James G. Robbins, 51, of Carlin was arrested at the Peacock Bar for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
Wade T. Shupe, 48, of Montello was arrested at 12th and River streets on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect, coercion with force or threat of force, and 10 counts of open or gross lewdness. Bail: $150,000
