Elko police badge

Aug. 24

Sharon L. Couchum, 52, of Elko was arrested at Seventh and Walnut streets on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $990

Leif R. Hindes, 19, of Esmeralda County was arrested at 1661 Fifth St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $895

Joseph A. Kvasnicka, 31, of Draper, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

Josh A. Nelson, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for impeding traffic by traveling too slow or stopping, driving under the influence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,260.69

Logan J. Nelson, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,865

Lindsey N. Simmons, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion on a warrant for destroying the property of another and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Jessica D. Vanhoy, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Jiggs Highway and Belloak Drive for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, driving with a driver’s license revoked for DUI, and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $1,370

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

