Aug. 13
Daniel J. Aguilar, 24, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $30,640
------
Jacob Bates, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355
------
Jordan C. Chamberlin, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $2,500
------
Christian Collazo, 22, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500
------
Ryan P. Dean, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000
------
Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Fifth Street Sinclair for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $2,015
------
Eugene A. Sagasta, 35, of Idaho Falls was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $770
------
Timothy D. Shinkle, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Khoury’s Market for theft, open container of alcohol in vehicle, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $4,355
------
Samual J. Steelman, 21, of Eureka was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
------
Tyson E. Steve, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
------
Adam L. Van Natter, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Khoury’s Market for theft, seven counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $8,835
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.