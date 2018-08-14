Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 13

Daniel J. Aguilar, 24, of Elko was arrested on North Fifth Street for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $30,640

Jacob Bates, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Jordan C. Chamberlin, 18, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying or concealing evidence. Bail: $2,500

Christian Collazo, 22, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight. Bail: $2,500

Ryan P. Dean, 37, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check. Bail: $10,000

Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Fifth Street Sinclair for driving with a suspended driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $2,015

Eugene A. Sagasta, 35, of Idaho Falls was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title; and nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $770



Timothy D. Shinkle, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Khoury’s Market for theft, open container of alcohol in vehicle, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana; and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $4,355

Samual J. Steelman, 21, of Eureka was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Tyson E. Steve, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Adam L. Van Natter, 18, of Spring Creek was arrested at Khoury’s Market for theft, seven counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $8,835

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

