Aug. 21
Richard R. Arzola, 59, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Silver Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamp violation, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,255
———
Joseph L. Cramer, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Sage Apartments for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $5,000
———
Audie J. Noble, 29, of Elko was arrested at 200 Viewcrest Drive for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $500
———
Grant R. Smith, 62, of Carlin was arrested at 903 Main St. for discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail: $20,000
———
Colton R. Sperry, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.