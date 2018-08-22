Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 21

Richard R. Arzola, 59, of Elko was arrested in the 400 block of Silver Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, destroying or concealing evidence, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, tail lamp violation, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,255

———

Joseph L. Cramer, 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at West Sage Apartments for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $5,000

———

Audie J. Noble, 29, of Elko was arrested at 200 Viewcrest Drive for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $500

———

Grant R. Smith, 62, of Carlin was arrested at 903 Main St. for discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure, vehicle or craft. Bail: $20,000

———

Colton R. Sperry, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

