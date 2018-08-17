Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aug. 16

Kaleen P. Ballard, 28, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Stephanie M. Collins, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Lamoille/Jiggs highway intersection for driving under the influence and driver failure to obey traffic signal. Bail: $1,335

Jared J. Conklin, 42, of Elko was arrested at Motel 6 for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Clayton L. Johnnie, 54, of Elko was arrested at No. 2 Arena Way on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Joshua A. Rose, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

