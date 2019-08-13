Aug. 12
Ryan L. Graham, 30, of Reno was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for two counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Mary-Louise Hall, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
Rogerio B. Romo, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of burglary, and grand larceny. Bail: $50,000
Joel A. White, 49, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.
Loren V. Woods, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
Griselda Zataray Soria, 21, of Elko was arrested at West Sage Street and Westwood Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
