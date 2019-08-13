{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 12

Ryan L. Graham, 30, of Reno was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for two counts of violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Mary-Louise Hall, 41, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

Rogerio B. Romo, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of burglary, and grand larceny. Bail: $50,000

Joel A. White, 49, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order.

Loren V. Woods, 28, of Elko was arrested at the Winnemucca parole and probation office for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.

Griselda Zataray Soria, 21, of Elko was arrested at West Sage Street and Westwood Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

