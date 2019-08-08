Aug. 7
Darwin R. Dick, 45, of Twin Falls was arrested at Wells City Hall on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $734
Dawn Gardner, 41, of Spring Creek was arrested at Idaho Street and VFW Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Jennifer P. Hyde, 26, of Elko was arrested at 12th Street and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,255
Laura S. Magee, 36, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Idaho streets for felony child abuse or neglect. Bail: $100,000
Chad A. Scott, 30, of Elko was arrested at 3941 Aster St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
