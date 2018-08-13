Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aug. 11

Michael W. Anderson Sr., 64, of Lamoille was arrested at 2204 Ruby Home Ranch Road for careless driving, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,165

Jason P. Angel, 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $520

Dana A. Hamlett, 46, of Elko was arrested at 920 Mountain City Highway for two counts of battery on a protected person, intimidating a public officer, making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism, resisting a public officer, and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $18,755

Eric A. Lucero Burch, 32, of Elko was arrested at Boot Barn for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Jesus F. Lujan, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at Buckshot Dollar Store for first degree kidnapping, lewdness with a child under 14, and attempted kidnapping. Bail: $550,000

James G. Robbins, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

Reece T. Stevens, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 900 block of Lyon Avenue for driving when license has been revoked for driving under the influence, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail $1,255

Michael C. Wright, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $500

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

