Aug. 11
Michael W. Anderson Sr., 64, of Lamoille was arrested at 2204 Ruby Home Ranch Road for careless driving, driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property, and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $3,165
------
Jason P. Angel, 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming was arrested on Mountain City Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $520
------
Dana A. Hamlett, 46, of Elko was arrested at 920 Mountain City Highway for two counts of battery on a protected person, intimidating a public officer, making a threat or providing false information regarding an act of terrorism, resisting a public officer, and intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road. Bail: $18,755
------
Eric A. Lucero Burch, 32, of Elko was arrested at Boot Barn for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Jesus F. Lujan, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at Buckshot Dollar Store for first degree kidnapping, lewdness with a child under 14, and attempted kidnapping. Bail: $550,000
------
James G. Robbins, 50, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495
------
Reece T. Stevens, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 900 block of Lyon Avenue for driving when license has been revoked for driving under the influence, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail $1,255
------
Michael C. Wright, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court. Bail: $500
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.