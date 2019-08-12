Aug. 10
Jason L. Bill, 35, of Elko was arrested at Indian View Heights on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
------
Victor M. Calderon, 55, of Salt Lake City was arrested at 101 Wendover Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $640
------
Paul A. Cowles, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2525 Argent Ave. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime and for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $855
------
Eric I. Cureno, 19, of Elko was arrested at 1801 Winchester Drive on a warrant for four counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,270
------
Jonathon R. Moore, 25, of Carlin was arrested at 1113 Hamilton St. for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000
------
Kayla L. Seay, 25, of Modesto, California was arrested at 1113 Hamilton St. for grand larceny of an automobile. Bail: $20,000
------
Britany N. Tomes, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Upper Indian Colony on a BIA/tribal charge. Bail: $500
