Aug. 25

Derek P. Barton, 49, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $3,150

Christian Cortez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Errecart Bridge and Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Chad J. Ferguson, 31, of Elko was arrested on Victoria Drive on a felony warrant for two counts of indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $10,000

Crystal D. Glasgow, 38, of Elko was arrested at the downtown corridor parking lot for violation of parole or suspended sentence. N o bail

Charles R. Goens Jr., 61, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

Jarrett J. Henderson Jr., 25, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

James Martinez, 52, of Clinton, Utah was arrested on Manzanita Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Christopher R. Ostrup, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Matthew D. Pangborn, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s in Spring Creek for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

