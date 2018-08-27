Aug. 25
Derek P. Barton, 49, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, possession of a gun while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and unlawful texting, sending, reading or talking without a hands-free cellphone. Bail: $3,150
------
Christian Cortez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at Errecart Bridge and Bullion Road for felony possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640
------
Chad J. Ferguson, 31, of Elko was arrested on Victoria Drive on a felony warrant for two counts of indecent or obscene exposure. Bail: $10,000
------
Crystal D. Glasgow, 38, of Elko was arrested at the downtown corridor parking lot for violation of parole or suspended sentence. N o bail
------
Charles R. Goens Jr., 61, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Fairgrounds for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Jarrett J. Henderson Jr., 25, of Stockton, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
James Martinez, 52, of Clinton, Utah was arrested on Manzanita Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Christopher R. Ostrup, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Matthew D. Pangborn, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Dotty’s in Spring Creek for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
