Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 17

Neil B. Anderson, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

------

Brooke R. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 114 Irvin St. For destroying the property of another and trespassing. Bail: $1,335

------

Miguel A. Espitia, 28, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for affray. Bail: $640

------

Jorge A. Galaviz, 29, of Elko was arrested at Northern Nevada Equipment on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $21,280

------

Patricia M. Jones, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Idaho Street on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,280

------

Fernando Moncada, 24, of Elko was arrested on Old Highway 40 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,895

------

James R. Mullins, 32, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for affray. Bail: $640

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

------

Jay D. Owens, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for depositing a dead animal, dirt or rubbish on or near a public highway. Bail: $415

------

Eduardo M. Quesada, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of West Idaho Street for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Bail: $2,530

------

Nicolas A. Serrano, 22, of Elko was arrested at 720 Court St. for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $20,000

------

Brittany J. Wailes, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments