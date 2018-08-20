Aug. 17
Neil B. Anderson, 35, of Elko was arrested at 2505 Mountain City Highway for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
------
Brooke R. Burnett, 51, of Carlin was arrested at 114 Irvin St. For destroying the property of another and trespassing. Bail: $1,335
------
Miguel A. Espitia, 28, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for affray. Bail: $640
------
Jorge A. Galaviz, 29, of Elko was arrested at Northern Nevada Equipment on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prisoner, two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $21,280
------
Patricia M. Jones, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested on West Idaho Street on a warrant for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $16,280
------
Fernando Moncada, 24, of Elko was arrested on Old Highway 40 for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, driving under the influence, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,895
------
James R. Mullins, 32, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s for affray. Bail: $640
------
Jay D. Owens, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for depositing a dead animal, dirt or rubbish on or near a public highway. Bail: $415
------
Eduardo M. Quesada, 26, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of West Idaho Street for driving under the influence and reckless driving. Bail: $2,530
------
Nicolas A. Serrano, 22, of Elko was arrested at 720 Court St. for grand larceny of a gun. Bail: $20,000
------
Brittany J. Wailes, 29, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $5,000
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
The second to last one, Nic...... has been highlighted in the arrest records section of the paper a few times. Why is he not in jail. He obviously poses a threat to the safety of the community. Lock him up for good and be done already. Vote out soft on crime judges that keep him out of jail and on our streets, jeopardizing all of us.
Nicolas A. Serrano, 22, of Elko was arrested in the Red Lion parking lot for possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $1,140
Nicolas A. Serrano, 20, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Court streets for possession to sell a controlled substance and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $10,195
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.