Aug. 8
Warren T. Baker, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at Errecart Boulevard and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence and failure to obey flashing traffic control device. Bail: $1,335
———
Shawna L. Crowder, 43, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for trespassing. Bail: $195
———
Connor J. Doiron, 24, of Redwood City, California was arrested on Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, and nonresident driving when privileges are suspended, canceled or revoked. Bail: $680
———
Crystella A. Martinez, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Medallus Urgent Care on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,940
———
Sylvia C. Naranjo, 35, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 825 Butte St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $573
———
Jasmine D. Perez, 26, of Elko was arrested at 665 W. Silver St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
———
Miguel A. Sam, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1756 Redwood St. on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
———
Edgar A. Serrano, 23, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for domestic battery, violation of a domestic violence temporary protective order, stalking, and trespassing. Bail: $7,115
———
Alex Shell, 33, of Elko was arrested at 598 Lincoln Ave. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
———
Jay R. Slater, 41, of Crescent Valley was arrested at 915 ½ Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
———
Curtis S. Stark, 53, of Wells was arrested at 1975 Lake Ave. for domestic battery, second offense. Bail: $5,140
———
Michael S. Stockton, 46, of Pleasanton, Texas was arrested at Wildhorse RV Park for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
