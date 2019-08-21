Aug. 20
Eugene B. Gomez II, 40, of Carlin was arrested at 824 ½ Chestnut St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $6,780
———
Cody M. Jacques, 39, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Pinion Road for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
———
Alfonso M. Sanchez, 64, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Silver streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
———
Amber R. Williams, 32, of Elko was arrested at 3015 Idaho St. for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140
