Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug.22

Tammy L. Calico, 34, of Fort Hall, Idaho was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on a tribal charge. Bail: $500

———

Justin M.Collie, 23, of Elko was arrested in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $27,585

———

Sarah E. Gravelle, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $5,755

———

Shaleesa Lucero, 26, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,200

———

Josh Moore, 27, address not listed, was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $710

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

———

Christopher Outterbridge, 41, of Philadelphia was arrested in the 4000 block of West Wendover Boulevard for assault with a deadly weapon, throwing a substance at a vehicle causing damage, and failure to yield or exercise due care to a pedestrian. Bail: $20,835

———

Tyler J. Parker, 30, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for felony possession of a controlled substance, fugitive felon from another state, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $5,355

———

Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail not listed

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments