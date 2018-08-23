Aug.22
Tammy L. Calico, 34, of Fort Hall, Idaho was arrested at 1754 Weyumb St. on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
———
Justin M.Collie, 23, of Elko was arrested in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $27,585
———
Sarah E. Gravelle, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fourth and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and rear license plate lamp violation. Bail: $5,755
———
Shaleesa Lucero, 26, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance and five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $13,200
———
Josh Moore, 27, address not listed, was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plates or title. Bail: $710
———
Christopher Outterbridge, 41, of Philadelphia was arrested in the 4000 block of West Wendover Boulevard for assault with a deadly weapon, throwing a substance at a vehicle causing damage, and failure to yield or exercise due care to a pedestrian. Bail: $20,835
———
Tyler J. Parker, 30, of West Valley City, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for felony possession of a controlled substance, fugitive felon from another state, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $5,355
———
Rick M. Robles, 45, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for domestic battery. Bail not listed
