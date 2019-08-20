Aug. 19
Lacy L. Callahan, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace.
Alexander K. Dave-Decker, 30, of Elko was arrested at Panorama Road and 10th Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
Keondre E. Howard, 19, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace.
Jorge W. Lara, 35, of West Wendover was arrested at the West Wendover Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
Esteban Romero-Bugarin, 70, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence; open container of alcohol in vehicle; driving without a driver’s license; operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,965
Shawna A. Tiner, 26, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for resisting a public officer.
