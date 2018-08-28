Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 27

Rudy Carrillo Jr., 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed

Brandon J. Heller, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1711 Puett Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000

Hilda Jacobo-Ruiz, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed

Genoro R. Marquez, 49, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,211

Justin J. Martin, 29, of Whitesburg, Georgia was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to obey traffic control device, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $390

Jason J. McDonald, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail not listed

Jacob D. Robertson, 28, of Roy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,750

Donald Schmidt, 45, address not listed, was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Ross T. Townsend, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Annie A. Woodard, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $812

