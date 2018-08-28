Aug. 27
Rudy Carrillo Jr., 19, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
Brandon J. Heller, 33, of Carlin was arrested at 1711 Puett Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,000
Hilda Jacobo-Ruiz, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail not listed
Genoro R. Marquez, 49, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,211
Justin J. Martin, 29, of Whitesburg, Georgia was arrested on Lamoille Highway for failure to obey traffic control device, and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $390
Jason J. McDonald, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail not listed
Jacob D. Robertson, 28, of Roy, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,750
Donald Schmidt, 45, address not listed, was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
Ross T. Townsend, 21, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Annie A. Woodard, 34, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $812
