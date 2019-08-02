Aug. 1
Crystal R. Hackitt, 41, of Carlin was arrested at Eighth and Bush streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
------
David M. Huffman, 40, of Chandler, Arizona was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi; driving with a suspended driver’s license; open container of alcohol in vehicle; and manufacturing, importing, possessing or using a dangerous weapon. Bail: $3,245
------
Michael S. Leschke, 45, of Elko was arrested at 129 Park Road for two counts of domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and false imprisonment. Bail: $28,780
------
Jess J. Long, 34, of Elko was arrested at 254 Keppler Drive on a warrant for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
------
Cierra M. Pangborn, 25, of Elko was arrested at 728 Adams St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $695
------
Lindsey M. Petersen, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Court streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and failure to obey a flashing traffic control device. Bail: $5,195
------
Jose Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elburz was arrested at the Scoreboard casino on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,245
