Police

Aug. 30

Chris L. Chrestensen, 68, of Carlin was arrested at 123 Cortez for open and gross lewdness. Bail: $2,500

Eric S. Brown, 26, of Elko was arrested at 950 Lyon Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Justin S. Farris, 31, of Eureka was arrested at the Elko County Fairgrounds on three counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person, and trespassing. Bail: $4,755

Vincent Hill, 34, of Menan, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

Kameron J. Marta, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 211 ½ W. Cedar St. for burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $27,560

Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 28, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

James B. Squires, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled substance or possession of chemicals for manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $70,000

Cory T. Young, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3320 Idaho St. for driving with driver’s license revoked for DUI, and inattentive driving. Bail: $1,385

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

