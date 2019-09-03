Aug. 30
Chris L. Chrestensen, 68, of Carlin was arrested at 123 Cortez for open and gross lewdness. Bail: $2,500
------
Eric S. Brown, 26, of Elko was arrested at 950 Lyon Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Justin S. Farris, 31, of Eureka was arrested at the Elko County Fairgrounds on three counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, battery on a protected person, and trespassing. Bail: $4,755
------
Vincent Hill, 34, of Menan, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
------
Kameron J. Marta, 36, of Carlin was arrested at 211 ½ W. Cedar St. for burglary, felony possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $27,560
------
Justin T. Ruckdaschel, 28, of Elko was arrested at Mountain City Highway and Argent Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855
------
James B. Squires, 35, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a warrant for manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled substance or possession of chemicals for manufacturing a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $70,000
------
Cory T. Young, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 3320 Idaho St. for driving with driver’s license revoked for DUI, and inattentive driving. Bail: $1,385
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.