Police

Aug. 23

Gary D. Brown, 49, of Wendover was arrested at 1533 Red Garter St. for domestic battery and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,350

Kelly S. Dawson, 54, of Henderson was arrested in Wells for failure to yield or exercise due care to pedestrian, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 21, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Jessica M. Eusted, 26, of Wells was arrested at 506 Castle St. for home invasion and battery. Bail: $21,140

Steven M Gilmore, 34, of Elko was arrested on a felony warrant for theft; three counts of intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $25,395

Jeffrey E. Morreira, 25, of Carlin was arrested at Sixth and Hamilton streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $895

Nicholas R. Rose, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Ada County Jail on a warrant for fighting or challenging to fight, failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime, and five counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $10,425

Summer C. Smith, 34, of Elko was arrested at 670 Yukon for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, attempted possession of a controlled substance and conspiracy to possess a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Sustacha Ranch for driving under the influence, two counts of driver failure to obey traffic control device, two counts of failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, overtaking on left side or left turn in prohibited area, reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license, possessing stolen property, driver disobeying a peace officer endangering others, speeding 41-plus mph over limit, and violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. Bail: $19,145

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

