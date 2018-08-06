Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Aug. 5

David B. Avera, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for failure to register as a sex offender. Bail: $5,000

John T. Cluff, 30, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Court streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Victor M. Feliciano Vazquez, 28, of Rochester was arrested on Interstate 80 for reckless driving, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $1,080

Chelsea M. Jones, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,381

Aaron W. Keller, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1575 Lamoille Highway on a felony warrant for burglary while in possession of a gun or deadly weapon, home invasion, grand larceny of a gun, and grand larceny valued at more than $3,500. Bail: $93,500

Keaton M. Schomer, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 267 Lakeport Lane for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Daniel A. Souliere, 37, of Elko was arrested at Mittry and Spruce for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

