Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Joshua D. Abell, 39, of Carlin was arrested at State Route 278 and Bush Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

Mark V. Harris, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.

Thomas P. Nielson, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth between $650 to $3,500; two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth less than $650; and giving a false statement to or obstructing a public officer. Bail: $23,420

Vincent G. Reynoso, 52, of San Juan Capistrano, California, was arrested on U.S. 93 at mile marker 90 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $385

Nicholas J. Roderick, 26, of Reno was arrested on a parole and probation hold at 3505 Construction Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

