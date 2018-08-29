Joshua D. Abell, 39, of Carlin was arrested at State Route 278 and Bush Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Mark V. Harris, 44, of Spring Creek was arrested at the parole and probation office in Winnemucca for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed.
Thomas P. Nielson, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Fir streets for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth between $650 to $3,500; two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property worth less than $650; and giving a false statement to or obstructing a public officer. Bail: $23,420
Vincent G. Reynoso, 52, of San Juan Capistrano, California, was arrested on U.S. 93 at mile marker 90 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $385
Nicholas J. Roderick, 26, of Reno was arrested on a parole and probation hold at 3505 Construction Way for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail listed
