Police

Aug. 29

Casey J. Anderson, 34, of Battle Mountain was arrested at 1320 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Riley S. Bawcom, 26, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Elizabeth J. Bickel, 30, of Elko was arrested at 1050 Connolly Drive for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Aaron M. Bloomfield, 37, of Wells was arrested at 463 Fourth St. for three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,560

Ernest P. Cathcart, 50, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,500

Stanley J. Gardner Jr., 59, of Elko was arrested at the Fifth Street Bridge for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Wes M. Luna, 36, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Spruce Road for intimidating a public officer or others, resisting a public officer, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780

James A. Maes II, 37, of Elko was arrested at 782 Willington Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $495

George A. Smith, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary, two counts of obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes, and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $85,760

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

