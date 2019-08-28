{{featured_button_text}}
Aug. 27

Alexis M. Acevedo, 21 of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail.

Brandy T. Algerio, 28, of Lovelock was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. 

Trisha L. Jenson, 20, of Elko was arrested at Discount Liquor for two charges of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280

Corey J. Moen, 26 of Carlin, was arrested at 417 School Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. 

Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. 

Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at State Route 227 and Elko Vista Boulevard for driving with a revoked driver’s license, tail lamp violation, and impeding traffic/traveling too slow or stopping. Bail: $585

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

