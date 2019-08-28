Aug. 27
Alexis M. Acevedo, 21 of Winnemucca was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail.
-----
Brandy T. Algerio, 28, of Lovelock was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime.
------
Trisha L. Jenson, 20, of Elko was arrested at Discount Liquor for two charges of domestic battery. Bail: $6,280
------
Corey J. Moen, 26 of Carlin, was arrested at 417 School Street for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
-----
Kira L. Negrete, 36, of Spring Creek, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.
------
Matthew D. Pangborn, 34, of Spring Creek, was arrested at State Route 227 and Elko Vista Boulevard for driving with a revoked driver’s license, tail lamp violation, and impeding traffic/traveling too slow or stopping. Bail: $585
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.