Aug. 20
Jennifer Bass, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395
———
Vincent Corsetti Jr., 46, of Vallejo, California was arrested at 461 S. Fifth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
———
Wade A. Knight Jr., 29, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195
———
Kimberly M. Nye, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1900 Idaho St. for driving when license or registration has been suspended, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $710
———
Thomas D. Oliver, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
———
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 18, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Morse Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640
