Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 20

Jennifer Bass, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $395

———

Vincent Corsetti Jr., 46, of Vallejo, California was arrested at 461 S. Fifth St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

———

Wade A. Knight Jr., 29, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for trespassing. Bail: $195

———

Kimberly M. Nye, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 1900 Idaho St. for driving when license or registration has been suspended, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $710

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

———

Thomas D. Oliver, 29, of Elko was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

———

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 18, of Elko was arrested at Bullion Road and Morse Lane for felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
3
0

Tags

Load comments