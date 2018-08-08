Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 7

Moises Alvarado Jr., 19, of Elko was arrested at 2070 Idaho St., for being a minor in possession of an alcoholic beverage in public, possession of more than 1 ounce of marijuana and use/possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1735

Charles F. Ludwig, 60, of Cedar Hills, Utah was arrested at 300 West Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000

Darcey T. Martinez, 43, of Friday Harbor, Washington was arrested at the Wendover Nugget on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,000

Timothy L. Ring, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested at 336 Blakeland Drive on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.$2,295

Jose R. Rivera Jr., 38, of Spring Creek was arrested on a felony arrest at Fifth and Court streets for owing/possessing a gun by a prohibited person; possession of schedule I, II, III, IV controlled substance, first/second offence; and destroying/ concealing evidence. Bail: $27,500

Rosemary B. Sears, 49, of Spring Creek was arrested on Flora Drive for failure to drive on right half of road, and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $550

Dalton P. Watson, 19, of Elko was arrested at Elm Street and College Parkway for driving under the influence, minor in possession or consumption of alcohol, felony possession of a controlled substance, and two counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $7,775

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

