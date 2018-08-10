Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police

Aug. 9

Michael W. Dexter Jr., 32, of Carlin was arrested at Puett and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Okim Hudgens, 66, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,190

Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $787.02

Eduardo Marin, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,920

Crystella A. Martinez, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615

Zachary C. Murphy Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for six counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,840

Andrea J. Rodriguez, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1737 Stoneridge Drive by Nevada Division of Investigation. Charges and bail not listed

Erik K. Seymore, 38, of Antioch, California was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving without a driver’s license, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,530

Sandra K. Smith, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $140,700

Stanley K. Smith, 56, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and child abuse or neglect; and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $160,700

Robert S. Strunk, 28, of McKinleyville, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,375

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

