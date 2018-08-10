Aug. 9
Michael W. Dexter Jr., 32, of Carlin was arrested at Puett and Chestnut on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Okim Hudgens, 66, of Layton, Utah was arrested at 1225 Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence and duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property. Bail: $2,190
------
Talon S. Jones, 26, of Reno was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $787.02
------
Eduardo Marin, 25, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for three counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,920
------
Crystella A. Martinez, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $615
------
Zachary C. Murphy Sr., 29, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for six counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,840
------
Andrea J. Rodriguez, 41, of Elko was arrested at 1737 Stoneridge Drive by Nevada Division of Investigation. Charges and bail not listed
------
Erik K. Seymore, 38, of Antioch, California was arrested at Fifth and Commercial streets for driving without a driver’s license, speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,530
------
Sandra K. Smith, 50, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $140,700
------
Stanley K. Smith, 56, of Elko was arrested at 1378 Stitzel Road for trafficking a controlled substance; possession with intent to sell a controlled substance; conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; five counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a place for the sale, gift or use of a controlled substance; and child abuse or neglect; and buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $160,700
------
Robert S. Strunk, 28, of McKinleyville, California was arrested on Interstate 80 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,375
