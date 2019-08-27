{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 26

Corey Bradshaw, 37, of West Wendover was arrested at the Horizon Apartments for battery. Bail: $740

Douglas R. Burkeybile, 58, of Wells was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Julie A. Ewing, 48, of Spanaway, Washington was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for owning a gun by a prohibited person, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $6,075

Harold Groce, 45, of Reno was arrested at 3920 E. Idaho St. for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence.

Dennis W. McCarty, 20, of Carlin was arrested at 1612 Mutchler for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

Justin J. Paulson, 39, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway at Jennings Way for speeding 1-10 mph over limit, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,355

Myka L. Schwanke, 23, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140

William C. Stanley, 45, of Renton, Washington was arrested at Loves Travel Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,000

Darwyn R. Yowell, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at the South Fork Indian Reservationon three BIA-tribal charges and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $4,112

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

