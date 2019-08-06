Aug. 5
Jerome D. Brown, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $320
------
Nicholas E. Done, 39, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140
------
Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Dale Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,770
------
Kelvin M. Mimms, 36, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment.
------
Andrea L. Peebles, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 3087 TIbbets Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,380
------
KC J Valdez, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $10,740
