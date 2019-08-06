{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Aug. 5

Jerome D. Brown, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $320

Nicholas E. Done, 39, of Elko was arrested at 340 Commercial St. for resisting a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Ray A. Johannsen, 40, of Elko was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Dale Drive for felony possession of a controlled substance, trafficking a controlled substance, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $25,770

Kelvin M. Mimms, 36, of Wells was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment.

Andrea L. Peebles, 36, of West Wendover was arrested at 3087 TIbbets Blvd. for false statement to obstruct a public officer, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $2,380

KC J Valdez, 46, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a parole and probation hold. Bail: $10,740

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

