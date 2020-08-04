You have permission to edit this article.
Police Log: August 3, 2020
Police Log: August 3, 2020

Police

August 3

Ernest P. Cathcart, 51, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for trespassing, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and three counts of violation of a stalking or harassment temporary protective order. Bail: $1,335

Jimmy V. Guerrero Sr., 34, of Elko was arrested at 540 Court St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Last week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

