Police Log: Dec. 1, 2020

Dec. 1

Isaac R. Cordova, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Elko County Sheriff’s Office for felony reckless driving. Bail: $20,000

Luis A. Garcia-Aguirre, 29, of Elko was arrested at 550 S. 12th St. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Jesse A. James, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at 5833 Kale Drive for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, destroying property of another, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,780

Michael L. Kulisek Jr., 53, of Elko was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for driving under the influence and tail lamp violation. Bail: $1,255

Zachary D. Wheat, 31, of Elko was arrested on Fifth Street on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $1,000

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

