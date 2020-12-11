Police Log: Dec. 10, 2020

Dec. 10
Mario H. Benavides, 38, of Elko was arrested at 129 Park Road on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500
--
Anibal Delgado Jr., 36, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Roadhouse Casino for committing a fraudulent act in a gaming establishment; forgery; uttering or possessing with intent to utter a fictitious bill, note or check; conspiracy to commit criminal contempt; conspiracy to obtain by false pretense, and attempted petit larceny. Bail: $24,780
--
Dwayne P. Parker Sr., 31, of Henderson was arrested at the Clark County Detention Center on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.