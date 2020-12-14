 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 11, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Dec. 11, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Dec. 11

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at the High Desert Inn on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Roman M. Cervantes, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

--

Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1490 Idaho St. for violation of probation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

--

Wes Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

--

Robert P. White, 63, of Elko was arrested at 298 Hot Springs Road for violation of probation.

--

Elko County's cold case murders:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News