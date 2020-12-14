Police Log: Dec. 11, 2020

Neil B. Anderson, 38, of Lovelock was arrested at the High Desert Inn on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

Roman M. Cervantes, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a prison hold.

Kenneth M. Church, 44, of Elko was arrested at 1490 Idaho St. for violation of probation, failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and two counts of drug paraphernalia.

Wes Luna, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person.

Robert P. White, 63, of Elko was arrested at 298 Hot Springs Road for violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

