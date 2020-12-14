 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Dec. 12, 2020
0 comments

Police Log: Dec. 12, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 12

David C. Gandolfo, 49, of Filer, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and stopping vehicle in a prohibited space. Bail: $1,690

--

Javier V. Molina, 26, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

Ruben Molina, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,355

--

Jeremy D. Pyne, 39, of Grantsville, Utah was arrested at 238 W. Pear St. for trespassing. Bail: $355

--

Charlie D. Santo, 29, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,510

--

Cody A. Suthers, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Shots fired in Spring Creek

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News