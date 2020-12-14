Police Log: Dec. 12, 2020

Dec. 12

David C. Gandolfo, 49, of Filer, Idaho was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and stopping vehicle in a prohibited space. Bail: $1,690

Javier V. Molina, 26, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at 1045 W. Wendover Blvd. for trespassing. Bail: $355

Ruben Molina, 28, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for trespassing, resisting a public officer, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $2,355

Jeremy D. Pyne, 39, of Grantsville, Utah was arrested at 238 W. Pear St. for trespassing. Bail: $355

Charlie D. Santo, 29, of Elko was arrested at 440 Grant St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,510

Cody A. Suthers, 26, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $1,495

