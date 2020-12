Dec. 13

McKenzi J. Lay, 24, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Michael A. May, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested in the Smith’s parking lot for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

