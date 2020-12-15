Police Log: Dec. 14, 2020

Dec. 14

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and River streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000

--

William G. James Sr., 60, of Elko was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.

--

Jonathan R. Macias, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek and Country Club Parkway for second-offense driving under the influence, child abuse or neglect, failure to drive on right half of road, and parking in a handicap space. Bail: $2,190

--

Michael L. Moore, 53, of Compton, California was arrested at 8852 E. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

