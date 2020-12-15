Police Log: Dec. 14, 2020

Jorge Avila-Hernandez, 31, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fourth and River streets for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
William G. James Sr., 60, of Elko was arrested in Elko District Court on a state prison hold.
Jonathan R. Macias, 33, of Spring Creek was arrested at Spring Creek and Country Club Parkway for second-offense driving under the influence, child abuse or neglect, failure to drive on right half of road, and parking in a handicap space. Bail: $2,190
Michael L. Moore, 53, of Compton, California was arrested at 8852 E. Idaho St. for trespassing. Bail: $195
This week's felony arrests:
Anibal Delgado Jr.
Christian Collazo
Jeromy M. Ruckdaschel
Kacee N. Horse
Kyle D. Leyva
Lynn C. Janvrin
Nicole K. Buchanan
Timothy G. Deboer
Tuff J. Robblee
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.